“Every year, Apple’s presence is felt at trade shows like CES or MWC via a series of new rumors,” Smith writes. “On top of that, Apple released an iPhone ad campaign targeting Android users during MWC, just as Consumer Reports proclaimed the iPhone X’s camera as the best there is right now.”
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless, Consumer Reports is a garbage publication that exists to assuage buyers remorse in geriatrics.
“What was evident at the show was that everybody still wants to imitate the iPhone after more than a decade,” Smith writes. “And it’s not just companies from China like Leagoo, Ouikitel, and UleFone that are stealing Apple’s notched display design this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: These pathetic fragmandroid peddlers are so vacant of original thought that they even copy Apple’s worst inelegant design kludge since Apple TV’s Siri Remote.
