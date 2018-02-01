“The deluge of knockoff notches got started early with the Leagoo S9 last year, and today we can add the upcoming Noa N10 to the category of wannabe iPhones,” Savov writes. “This device is such an obviously hurried ripoff that the one video the company provides to illustrate that it works also happens to show its user interface has zero accommodations for the notch.”
“You can see the N10’s notch oversteps the Android interface’s icons,” Savov writes, “and on the top right, the clock isn’t entirely visible because of the curved corner of the screen.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So mindlessly addicted to copying Apple are the Android knockoff peddlers, that they even copy Apple’s mistakes!
As always, we’ll live with the notch (really a “flap” that obscures a portion of iPhone X’s display) until it can be eliminated. Until then, you can have our notchtastic™ iPhone X units when you pry them from our cold, dead hands.
