“Apple’s notched screen on the iPhone X has been a polarizing topic of discussion, but no matter where you stand on that debate, you had to know it would be copied to death by Android phone makers,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge.

“The deluge of knockoff notches got started early with the Leagoo S9 last year, and today we can add the upcoming Noa N10 to the category of wannabe iPhones,” Savov writes. “This device is such an obviously hurried ripoff that the one video the company provides to illustrate that it works also happens to show its user interface has zero accommodations for the notch.”

“You can see the N10’s notch oversteps the Android interface’s icons,” Savov writes, “and on the top right, the clock isn’t entirely visible because of the curved corner of the screen.”

