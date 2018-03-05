“Stanford Students Against Addictive Devices (SSAAD) staged a protest on Saturday outside of the Palo Alto Apple store on University Avenue. The student protesters claimed that Apple is failing to take steps to curb technology addiction,” Sophie Regan reports for The Stanford Daily. “They also demanded that the company adjust software features to mitigate users’ constant focus on their devices.”

“‘We felt that this is the kind of change that a lot of consumers have to demand before Apple takes sustained action,’ said Sanjay Kannan ’18. ‘We did some research into how prevalent the problem was, and we realized that 50 percent of teens are addicted to their phones, and 69 percent of adults check their phone hourly,'” Regan reports. “At the protest, SSAAD affiliates handed out fliers, which included a statement coauthored by members of SSAAD, enumerating their complaints and their demands for Apple. The statement cited three studies asserting that phone addiction increases stress, damages interpersonal relationships and reduces productivity, respectively.”

“The protesters said that by granting more control over notifications to users, Apple can help mitigate device addiction. iPhone users can currently choose to enable or disable different types of notifications, such as banners and badges for individual apps” Regan reports. “SSAAD members also said users should have more control over notifications they receive. Finally, SSAAD wants Apple to create a mode to reduce distraction. In their statement, SSAAD proposed an ‘Essential Mode,’ where an iPhone would only be able to perform essential functions like phone calls, text messages, and photos.”

