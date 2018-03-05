“Malaysian Apple retailer Switch was forced to cancel a clearance event with the iPhone 5s for $50 and iPads as low as $77, after a throng of 11,000 descended upon the company’s warehouse sale,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“Midnight queues were not allowed at the Switch location with the clearance items, yet formed anyway,” Wuerthele reports. “The retailer attempted to hand out claim tickets to the first customers in line, but were flooded with customers as the store opened its doors causing an unsafe condition, and forcing the store’s closure.”

“There was no way that the retailer was going to offer all the queued shoppers the iPhone 5s for $50, as the chain had only 10 of that particular model on offer for that price,” Wuerthele reports. “Only one iPad Air 2 was available for $79, with a single unspecified 24-inch iMac available for about $260. In total, only 200 products were being cleared out, with most of them demonstration units.”

Read more – and check out the photos – in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If anything, besides the need for proper planning by retailers holding crazy Apple sales, this demonstrates the hunger for deeply discounted Apple deals. They don’t call Apple an aspirational brand for nothin’.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]