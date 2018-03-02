“5G [is] the next-generation wireless technology that promises to be significantly faster and more responsive than anything before it,” Roger Cheng writes for CNET. “In some cases — such as its potential application in self-driving cars, telemedicine, the trend of devices called internet of things — it can be life-changing.”

“The good news at MWC 2018 is that 5G is steadily progressing from hype to reality. Verizon and AT&T plan to launch limited mobile 5G service this year, while T-Mobile and Sprint are setting things up now for a commercial launch early next year. Handset makers and chipmakers are working to get devices ready for 2019 as well,” Cheng writes. “The bad news: The early days of 5G will bring some growing pains, and those promised insane speeds may not show up consistently — or at all. After a poll of the network experts at MWC, here’s what the industry thinks mobile 5G will look like when carriers finally flip the switch.”

“Another problem with 4G LTE in those early days was coverage gaps. One minute, you were enjoying high-speed online access and streaming video, and then next everything came grinding to a halt as you were kicked back down to 3G. Back then, even if you got back into a 4G area, the phone often wouldn’t recognize it,” Cheng writes. “Given how fast 5G is supposed to be — anywhere from 10 to 100 times faster — there could be a more dramatic dropoff this time around…. [But] The carriers are hoping to address these issues.”

