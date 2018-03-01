MacDailyNews Take: Agreed.
“Yesterday, Disney released the trailer for Wreck-It Ralph 2, AKA Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Mark writes.
“In the trailer, can’t miss it, about 21 seconds in, there’s a shot of a computer interface. In many movies, when they show a computer screen, they’ve mocked up some generic OS. Not sure why, but that happens all the time,” Mark writes. “Not so here. This is a beauty shot of Mac OS 9, AKA System 9, or at least I think it’s System 9.”
MacDailyNews Take: And running on a cartoonified Bondi Blue iMac, too!
Based on the trailer, this one also looks like it’ll be great!
Also, there was no “System 9” (Mac OS 7.6 was the first to be branded as “Mac OS”). Steve Jobs billed Mac OS 9 as the best “internet OS ever” which is likely why it’s featured in a movie called Ralph Breaks the Internet.