“APFS is a robust, more efficient, and futureproofed filesystem that has a lot of advantages,” Fleishman writes. “But the transition isn’t complete by any means.”
“Reader Bill emailed wondering about the safety of upgrading his iMacs to macOS High Sierra, since each has a Fusion Drive, Apple’s hybrid of SSD and hard drive,” Fleishman writes. “It’s not unsafe to upgrade, because High Sierra leaves Fusion Drives in HFS+ format. However, I’m assuming that Apple will release an update to High Sierra at some point that sweeps in Fusion Drives… [but] that could be problematic…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we’d leave it alone until we know APFS works on every drive and with every feature.
SEE ALSO:
macOS update paranoia and when will Apple’s APFS finally work on Fusion drives? – January 25, 2018
Craig Federighi confirms Apple File System coming to Fusion Drives in future macOS High Sierra update – September 26, 2017