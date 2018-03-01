“This report about forthcoming new generations of AirPods hit me in a strange way. Usually, anyone who follows Apple (or any tech company, really) has a wish list of features—realistic ones for the short term, wild dreams for the long term,” Snell writes. “But the AirPods? They emerged from Apple as a fully formed product.”
“I don’t have a lot of complaints about them—they basically exceeded my expectations in every area, and they’re now my go-to headphones for all circumstances where I don’t need zero-latency audio (podcast editing) or to block out loud noises (flying on planes or mowing the lawn),” Snell writes. “How do you improve a product that’s got so little to prove?”
MacDailyNews Take: We just want a charging case with an indicator light on the outside. Having to opening the top of the case to see it is a “pain,” in a wholly first world way. Everything else, from the fit to the weight of the AirPods, is just fine. Oh, okay, maybe a bit more battery life, but that goes for every portable product.
