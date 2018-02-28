“While third-party apps for Apple Watch remain something of a mixed bag, at least one developer has found a very popular use case for their watchOS app: Consumed by Code’s skiing and snowboarding app Slopes sees one-quarter of its users start recording rides down the mountain via Apple Watch,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“The developer revealed high Apple Watch usage in the release notes for its revamped Slopes app, which hit iOS and watchOS on Wednesday. The update coincides with a number of other mountain-focused app updates that dropped on Tuesday, to allow fitness tracking from skiing and snowboarding on Apple Watch Series 3 and watchOS 4.2,” Hughes reports. “For Slopes, 25 percent of skiers and snowboarders using the app start recording via Apple Watch, rather than the iPhone app.”

“Apple’s enhancements to watchOS allow skiing and snowboarding apps to tap into the Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor, allowing for more accurate measurement of calories burned,” Hughes reports. “Apps can also connect with the Apple Health platform.”

