“When buying a used Apple computer, make sure the previous owner has signed out of iCloud,” David Murphy reports for PC Magazine. “If not, he or she might be able to keep tabs on the old device.”

“Google product manager Brenden Mulligan found this out the hard way. As he writes in a Medium post, Mulligan sold an iMac on Craigslist three years ago,” Murphy reports. “But he still has access to the computer via Apple’s Find My iPhone feature because the person he sold the system to never actually tried to use iCloud.”

“Since the system was still registered to his iCloud account, Mulligan could have it play a sound at any point, lock down the computer entirely, or erase its contents—all powers you probably don’t want a system’s former owner to have,” Murphy reports. “That’s in addition to the aforementioned location tracking.”

