“This year, Apple is, yet again, expected to introduce three new iPhone models: A lower-cost model that succeeds both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, a direct successor to the current iPhone X, and a version of the successor to the iPhone X with a significantly larger display,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “At this point, not much has been rumored about the pricing of the successor to the current iPhone X. However, I believe it’ll be no lower than $899, with a $999 price point being quite likely.”

“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose track record when it comes to predicting future iPhone specifications and related supply chain machinations is quite good, recently said that the cheapest of this year’s new iPhone models — a device that’s expected to use a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) and omit some of the fancier features that the iPhone X models will have — could be priced at between $699 and $799,” Eassa writes. “It seems reasonable to expect that the price difference between the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model and the successor to the current iPhone X will be at least $200.”

“I think $899 is really the lowest that Apple will price the next iPhone X,” Eassa writes. “I think it’s more likely that the next one will continue to be sold for $999 and that its larger counterpart will come priced at $1,099 — minimum.

