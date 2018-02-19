“For those looking for “cable lite” in the form of small packaged cable subscriptions from services like Sling TV and DirectTV Now, we’ve got a list of the best streaming live TV services,” Gil writes. “Keep in mind, though, that most of these services don’t offer unlimited access to broadcast channels like NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox. What I’m referring to is the ability to watch any broadcast channel available in your area.”
“There is also this thing called broadcast television, which anyone can watch as long as they have a TV that supports digital television (or a digital conversion box) and an over-the-air (OTA) HDTV antenna. The thing about broadcast television is that I couldn’t watch it on Apple TV. I’d have to switch my TV input over, and then flip through the channels until I found something to watch. I rarely watched broadcast television because I tend to stick with Apple TV for my TV and movie watching activities,” Gil writes. “That is until I got HDHomeRun. With HDHomeRun, not only can I watch live broadcast television on my Apple TV, I can also watch it on my iPhone or iPad. Plus, with a subscription, you can record live TV and watch it the way a person with cable and a DVR would watch TV.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve cut our cords with Apple TV 4K units, Playstation Vue, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other content apps. Depending on your location and desires, throw in an over-the-air antenna to fill in those networks your streaming service is only offering on-demand and an HDHomeRun and your cord is as good as cut!
MacDailyNews Note: Today is Washington’s Birthday in the U.S.A., a federal holiday and, as such, the U.S. markets are closed for the day. We will resume our normal posting schedule tomorrow.
Washington’s Farewell Address, September 19, 1796
