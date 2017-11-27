“Thanks to the many streaming services, ‘cable lite’ companies, and on-demand apps, you don’t have to settle for paying $100 or more every month for 200 channels you never watch,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “Instead, you can customize your TV and movie watching experience with individual subscriptions, over-the-air connected devices, and à la carte style content.”

“One major experience you might feel is missing when you cut the cord is the ability to simply turn on your television set and watch whatever is on. How do you access your local news channel? What about the Sunday night lineup? Not to worry,” Gil writes. “There are a number of services that specialize in providing access to whatever shows are airing at any given time. Many of them also offer DVR-type features so you can record your favorite shows and watch them whenever you’re ready.”

“Of course, you don’t want to relegate to just live TV services. Being able to watch TV shows and movies whenever, wherever is one of the best parts of cutting the cord. You don’t have to worry about setting up a recording time or needing to clear out your storage to fit more content,” Gil writes. “There are some great apps that provide on-demand content that you can watch at your leisure.”

