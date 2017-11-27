“One major experience you might feel is missing when you cut the cord is the ability to simply turn on your television set and watch whatever is on. How do you access your local news channel? What about the Sunday night lineup? Not to worry,” Gil writes. “There are a number of services that specialize in providing access to whatever shows are airing at any given time. Many of them also offer DVR-type features so you can record your favorite shows and watch them whenever you’re ready.”
“Of course, you don’t want to relegate to just live TV services. Being able to watch TV shows and movies whenever, wherever is one of the best parts of cutting the cord. You don’t have to worry about setting up a recording time or needing to clear out your storage to fit more content,” Gil writes. “There are some great apps that provide on-demand content that you can watch at your leisure.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve cut our cords with Apple TV 4K units, Playstation Vue, Netflix, and other content apps. Whenever (if ever?) the promised Amazon Prime Video app arrives, we’ll be all set (we use Amazon Prime via the built-in app on our Sony 4K TVs for now). Depending on your location and desires, throw in an over-the-air antenna and an HDHomeRun or other DVR and you’re cord is as good as cut!
