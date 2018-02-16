“Apple has given a second season to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed,” Natalie Jarvey reports for The Hollywood Reporter.

“The music variety show was developed as a spinoff to the popular segment on Corden’s Late Late Show, which airs nightly on CBS,” Jarvey reports. “The first season began streaming via Apple Music last summer, featuring such guests as Alicia Keys, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello.”

“Carpool Karaoke was one of Apple’s first forays into original programming. The tech giant also debuted reality series Planet of the Apps last summer. Since these shows were ordered, Apple has switched gears, hiring Sony TV veterans Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht to oversee worldwide video programming,” Jarvey reports. “Carpool Karaoke remains separate from Van Amburg and Erlicht’s television efforts.”

