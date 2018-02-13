“Speaking on a panel hosted by CNBC at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Futurizon’s Ian Pearson’s comments mirrored ideas put forward by Tesla CEO Elon Musk,” Kharpal reports. “‘The fact is that AI can go further than humans, it could be billions of times smarter than humans at this point,’ Pearson said. ‘So we really do need to make sure that we have some means of keeping up. The way to protect against that is to link that AI to your brain so you have the same IQ… as the computer. I don’t actually think it’s safe, just like Elon Musk… to develop these superhuman computers until we have a direct link to the human brain… and then don’t get way ahead.'”
“At the World Government Summit in 2017, Musk, who has warned about the power of AI in the future, said humans and machines must merge to still be relevant with the advent of more powerful technology,” Kharpal reports. “Musk has founded a start-up called Neuralink that is aimed at just that.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Why welcome your robot overlords when you can be the overlord?
“Like it or not, it’s the next logical step. At first, it’ll even be optional. Welcome to a Brave New World. We’re surprised it hasn’t come sooner.” — MacDailyNews, July 24, 2017
SEE ALSO:
You WILL get microchipped – eventually – August 10, 2017
Wisconsin tech company to start microchipping their workers – July 24, 2017<
The inventor of Siri says Artificial Intelligence will be used to enhance human memory – April 25, 2017
Elon Musk forms ‘OpenAI,’ an artificial intelligence nonprofit dedicated to saving humanity from oblivion – December 14, 2015
Elon Musk: ‘With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon’ – October 25, 2014