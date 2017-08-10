“You will get chipped. It’s just a matter of time,” Jefferson Graham reports for USA Today. In the aftermath of a Wisconsin firm embedding microchips in employees last week to ditch company badges and corporate logons, the Internet has entered into full-throated debate. Religious activists are so appalled, they’ve been penning nasty 1-star reviews of the company, Three Square Market, on Google, Glassdoor and social media. On the flip side, seemingly everyone else wants to know: Is this what real life is going to be like soon at work? Will I be chipped?”

“‘It will happen to everybody,’ says Noelle Chesley, 49, associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. ‘But not this year, and not in 2018. Maybe not my generation, but certainly that of my kids,'” Graham reports. “Gene Munster, an investor and analyst at Loup Ventures, is an advocate for augmented reality, virtual reality and other new technologies. He thinks embedded chips in human bodies is 50 years away.”

“In the future, consumers could zip through airport scanners sans passport or drivers license; open doors; start cars; and operate home automation systems. All of it, if the technology pans out, with the simple wave of a hand,” Graham reports. “Analysts believe future chips will track our every move… Experts contend consumers will latch onto chips before companies do. Chesley says corporations are slower to respond to massive change and that there will be an age issue. Younger employees will be more open to it, while older workers will balk.”

