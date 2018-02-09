“The tiny pieces of Apple AirPods fit into Jason Colon’s hand,” Ryan Hughes reports for WFLA. “The left is intact.”

“The right is blown apart and charred,” Hughes reports. “‘It’s the craziest thing I ever went through,’ Colon said.”

MacDailyNews Take: Jason obviously leads a rather bland life.

“Colon, of Tampa, was listening to a dance mix at the LA Fitness on 4th Street in St. Petersburg when he noticed something strange,” Hughes reports. “‘And then I saw white smoke start billowing out,’ he said.”

“He left the AirPods on a piece of workout equipment and got help. When he returned, he was shocked. ‘It was already like this. It was already popped. I didn’t see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried! You can see flame damage,’ Colon said,” Hughes reports. “He’s thankful he thought to remove the wireless AirPods when he sensed trouble. ‘I don’t know what would’ve happened to my ear,’ Colon said. ‘But I’m sure since it hangs down, it could’ve been [my] ear lobe. Ear lobe could’ve been burnt.'”

