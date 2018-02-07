“The first time I realized that there were differences in Microsoft Office for Mac [vs. the Windows cersion], I was waist-deep in a complicated Excel table,” Alexander Fox reports for Apple Gazette. “Turns out that there are many disappointing differences in Microsoft Office for Mac when compared to Microsoft Office for Windows.”

“Here’s a list of the major features you won’t find in Microsoft Office for Mac,” Fox reports. “It’s not guaranteed to cover everything, but it should hit in the highlights.

“These missing features will almost certainly not be added to Office for Mac in the future,” Fox reports. “If you absolutely require the missing features, you can install Parallels to run the more complete version of Office or install Boot Camp on your Mac.”

