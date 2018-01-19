Microsoft on Thursday “announced a major update for Office 2016 for Mac,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “The update brings the app to version 16 and includes new features for Microsoft’s entire suite of applications.”

“Most notably, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for Mac now include support for real-time editing,” Miller reports. “Users will now see a thumbnail in the upper-right corner of the apps when they’re working with someone else on a shared document.”

“Furthermore, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now include automatically saving for documents stored in the cloud,” Miller reports. “In conjunction with shared files, you can also see the updates others make instantly, while you can also roll back to previous versions with version history.”

Mac Office 2016 version 16 is now live! For the first time in over 20 years, Office is again built out of one codebase for all platforms (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android)!https://t.co/6gNdKTOEHl — Erik Schwiebert (@Schwieb) January 18, 2018

