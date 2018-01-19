“Most notably, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for Mac now include support for real-time editing,” Miller reports. “Users will now see a thumbnail in the upper-right corner of the apps when they’re working with someone else on a shared document.”
“Furthermore, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now include automatically saving for documents stored in the cloud,” Miller reports. “In conjunction with shared files, you can also see the updates others make instantly, while you can also roll back to previous versions with version history.”
MacDailyNews Take: More proof that Apple’s Mac is indomitable!
Microsoft’s release notes for Office 2016 for Mac are here.