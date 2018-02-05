“Career Technology, E&R Engineering, ShunSin Technology and Superior Plating Technology are seeing increasing orders for new devices coming next month,” Bell reports. “Superior Plating Technology in particular will enjoy ‘sizable’ orders from Apple for new iPhone, iPad and MacBook components, Digitimes reports. All three devices are expected to make their debuts ‘starting in March 2018.'”
Bell reports, “The only iPhone that Apple would refresh this early in the year is iPhone SE, but a new model isn’t expected until mid-2018.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to see iPad updates that drop the Home button and Touch ID for a TrueDepth Camera system and Face ID.
Of course, we can’t wait to see what Appel does with MacBooks this year!