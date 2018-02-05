“Apple could deliver its first new devices of 2018 next month,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “A new report claims the company is gearing up to launch a new iPhone, iPad and MacBook in March. We’ll have to wait longer for an Apple Watch Series 4, however.”

“Career Technology, E&R Engineering, ShunSin Technology and Superior Plating Technology are seeing increasing orders for new devices coming next month,” Bell reports. “Superior Plating Technology in particular will enjoy ‘sizable’ orders from Apple for new iPhone, iPad and MacBook components, Digitimes reports. All three devices are expected to make their debuts ‘starting in March 2018.'”

Bell reports, “The only iPhone that Apple would refresh this early in the year is iPhone SE, but a new model isn’t expected until mid-2018.”

