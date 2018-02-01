“Disgruntled punters on the Redmond support forums and the dedicated independent website FlickerGate.com say their tablets are prone to a hardware glitch that causes the display to become blurry or annoyingly flicker, rendering the gear useless,” Nichols reports. “The electronics cockup was first complained about around this time last year, however, the underlying issue doesn’t appear to be fixed, and people are to this week upset that their tablets are still going bonkers.”
“They claim the touchscreens usually go nuts one to two hours after powering up, making the screen all but impossible to read and operate. This usually kicks off after about a year of use, we’re told,” Nichols reports. “Over on FlickerGate.com, netizens allege they have had to have their screens replaced multiple times, only to have the flickering problem return. Some folks have even stuck the slabs in freezers to cool down the hardware to, in some cases, alleviate the issue.”
MacDailyNews Take: They ought to stick their heads in freezers in the hope that’ll jar them awake.
Get a real iPad Pro, dummies!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]