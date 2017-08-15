“Now a published report quoting analyst Ben Bajarin, of Creative Strategies, provides yet a further reality check on CR’s conclusion that 25% of Microsoft Surface tablets and notebooks have developed serious defects during the first two years of ownership,” Steinberg writes. “As a result, CR will no longer recommend them.”
“And now there’s yet another published report claiming that a leaked memo from Microsoft lists unusually high return rates for the Surface Book and the Surface Pro 4,” Steinberg writes. “This is not just about owners having problems, but about buying products that result in customers sending them back. The memo was reportedly written by Panos Panay, a Microsoft VP, and published by Paul Thurrott, a known Windows advocate. If anything, you might expect Thurrott to skew his coverage positively towards Microsoft, so it’s particularly damning that he’d be the one to reveal such damaging news.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, what do you expect from a second-rate bloatware producer that got rich from poorly mimicking Apple’s Mac, then got run over by the iPhone and iPad? It’s no big surprise that Microsoft doesn’t know how to produce quality hardware either.
SEE ALSO:
Leaked Microsoft memo reveals failure-prone Surface Book suffers from high return rates – August 14, 2017