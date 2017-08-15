“When I wrote that Microsoft had a potential Consumer Reports problem on its hands, I didn’t see — at least not yet — the tip of an iceberg,” Gene Steinberg writes for The Tech Night Owl. “Clearly the story has taken hold and has garnered attention in lots of places. It also raises the specter of a wider range of product defects that Microsoft should take seriously.”

“Now a published report quoting analyst Ben Bajarin, of Creative Strategies, provides yet a further reality check on CR’s conclusion that 25% of Microsoft Surface tablets and notebooks have developed serious defects during the first two years of ownership,” Steinberg writes. “As a result, CR will no longer recommend them.”

“And now there’s yet another published report claiming that a leaked memo from Microsoft lists unusually high return rates for the Surface Book and the Surface Pro 4,” Steinberg writes. “This is not just about owners having problems, but about buying products that result in customers sending them back. The memo was reportedly written by Panos Panay, a Microsoft VP, and published by Paul Thurrott, a known Windows advocate. If anything, you might expect Thurrott to skew his coverage positively towards Microsoft, so it’s particularly damning that he’d be the one to reveal such damaging news.”

Read more in the full article here.