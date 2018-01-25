“The new app, due to be released in coming months, will include a simpler interface that better highlights books currently being read and a redesigned digital book store that looks more like the new App Store launched last year, according to people familiar with its development,” Gurman reports. “Apple released an early version of its iOS 11.3 mobile operating system update to developers on Wednesday, providing a hint that the new e-books app is on the way. The app is now simply called ‘Books,’ rather than ‘iBooks,’ according to the update.”
MacDailyNews Take: BTW, from the “Told Ya So” file:
Killing real competition for the appearance of competition is just plain stupid. – MacDailyNews, June 2, 2013
“This will be the biggest upgrade to Apple’s e-book service in several years and provides renewed competition in a market that Amazon has dominated,” Gurman reports. “Apple recently tapped a new executive to lead the revived Books effort. In December, it hired Kashif Zafar, a senior vice president from Audible, Amazon’s audio books business. Before that, Zafar was a content vice president at Barnes & Noble’s Nook e-reader division, according to his LinkedIn profile.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s much room for improvement on Apple’s ebooks front!
