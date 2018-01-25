“Nearly three months after the iPhone X went on sale, analysts are still debating supply and demand, though the tone has changed,” Emily Bary writes for MarketWatch.

“Initially, the big question was whether Apple Inc. would be able to produce iPhone X devices quickly enough to meet demand for the phone, which was expected to drive a ‘supercycle’ of upgrades,” Bary writes. “Now, however, analysts are wondering whether Apple might be easing up on build orders for the phone given that interest hasn’t quite manifested as anticipated, and whether this even matters for the stock.”

“On Wednesday alone, four analysts revealed their views on rumblings from the Apple supply chain. Another chimed in Thursday,” Bary writes. “They diverged on many points, including how useful supply-chain data points are, whether demand is indeed weak, and whether Apple shares will be negatively affected in the months to come.”

Read more in the full article here.