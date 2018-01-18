“Investors should buy Apple, but ignore reports of concerns about its new iPhones, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Monday,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC.

I urge people to not pay any attention to these publications that come out and say, “Look, there’s a shortage, they switched suppliers” …all these guys, they just don’t know anything.” — Jim Cramer

Cramer said Apple makes production changes all the time, and reports about concerns just cause people to sell,” Lovelace Jr. reports. “‘And the analysts play this game too,’ the host of CNBC’s Mad Money said. ‘The analysts are always trying to downgrade it based on a supplier.’ ‘I urge people, please, own Apple,’ Cramer said. ‘Own it because it is an inexpensive stock making the greatest consumer products.'”

