“Apple Inc. shares were marked modestly lower in premarket trading Wednesday following a downgrade from Longbow Research on concerns over the depth of demand for its flagship iPhone X,” Martin Baccardax reports for TheStreet.

“Longbow analyst Shawn Harrison said the anniversary edition of the iPhone, which has a list price of $999, has seen ‘lukewarm’ reception from customers and called the current cycle of overall iPhone sales ‘good, not great,'” Baccardax reports. “Harrison also clipped his earnings per share estimate for the world’s biggest tech company by 29 cents to $11.25 and pegged his fiscal year shipment forecast at 233 million units. Longbow’s rating on the stock was reduced to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy.'”

Baccardax reports, “Apple slipped 0.27% in premarket trading in New York, indicating an opening bell price of $175.72 each, a move that would trim its three-month gain to just under 10%.”

