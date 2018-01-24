“Katy Huberty doubles down on her supercycle thesis, dismissing recent reports of iPhone X production cuts as ‘supply chain noise,'” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

P.E.D. reports, “From a note to clients that landed in my inbox Tuesday: ‘we believe investors now expect March quarter guidance that implies 55-60M iPhone units compared to current sell-side consensus of 62M. We believe both buy- and sell-side consensus are unreasonable in light of current March quarter iPhone build plans of 64M, according to MS Greater China Technology Hardware analyst Sharon Shih. Furthermore, Apple typically beats the supply chain builds by 18%, on average, over the past five years suggesting reported iPhone units could be meaningfully higher than 64M.'”

“Her model has Apple selling $60.8 billion worth iPhones in the March quarter, up from an estimated $58.2 billion in December (and up 88% year over year),” P.E.D. writes. “That makes her an outlier. As near as I can tell, the rest of the herd has iPhone sales slowing, as usual, in March.”

MacDailyNews Take: If this comes to pass, it’s going to be quite the Chinese New year for Apple and the iPhone!

