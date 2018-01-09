Once Apple’s proxy statement is filed, the bank, broker, or other organization that holds your Apple shares will be issuing proxy materials to you that will include a unique control number. Apple shareholders who are interested in attending this year’s Annual Meeting will need that number to register for the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning at 8am Pacific Time on January 22, 2018, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
So, what would you like for shareholders in attendance to ask CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 13th?
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, boy.
Okay, we’ll start:
• Regarding this new campus, how much of a distraction has it been and did it contribute to your loss of focus on such important product lines as professional Mac desktops?
• What has Jony Ive been doing for the past several years; meaning: What percentage of his time was spent on Apple Park vs. Apple hardware and software product design?
• Why didn’t Apple publicly disclose CPU throttling of iOS devices with aging batteries so that consumers would know that an inexpensive battery replacement would restore performance vs. buying a whole new device?
• In recent years, why have you repeatedly missed important ship dates, most recently with HomePod, and/or repeatedly launched products with dramatically insufficient supply, as with Apple Watch, AirPods. etc.?
• It’s not at all apparent that the general public values their privacy enough or even knows that Apple’s commitment to privacy is paramount, but Siri’s capabilities are widely considered to be significantly behind competitors such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Will Apple’s commitment to privacy will every really pay off by translating to increased product sales? Why not give users the choice to cede more privacy in exchange for a better-performing Siri?
• Why are you – or is anyone, even someone with perfect performance – worth paying well over a quarter of a million dollars per day, 365 days per year?
