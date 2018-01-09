Apple will host the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on February 13, 2018.

Once Apple’s proxy statement is filed, the bank, broker, or other organization that holds your Apple shares will be issuing proxy materials to you that will include a unique control number. Apple shareholders who are interested in attending this year’s Annual Meeting will need that number to register for the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning at 8am Pacific Time on January 22, 2018, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

So, what would you like for shareholders in attendance to ask CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on February 13th?