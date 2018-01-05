“It looks like Iovine’s stint at the Mac maker is coming to an end,” Niu writes. “Billboard reports that Iovine is planning to leave Apple in August, citing anonymous sources. The music executive’s departure is said to coincide with when his Apple shares fully vest.”
“Iovine’s planned departure comes as Apple’s competition with Spotify continues to intensify,” Niu writes. “Spotify just announced that it now has 70 million paid subscribers, expanding its lead over Apple Music. The last time that Apple disclosed Apple Music subscribers (September 2017), it had 30 million. Iovine has been instrumental in growing Apple Music to where it is, but it looks like the company is going to have to carry on without him in a matter of months.”
MacDailyNews Take: Somehow, some way, Apple will find a way to survive without Jimmy Iovine.
