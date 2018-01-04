“Look for Jimmy Iovine to leave Apple Music in August,” Billboard reports.

“The former Interscope CEO joined Apple in 2014 after selling Beats, the the music service and electronics business that he and Dr. Dre co-founded, to the tech giant for $3 billion,” Billboard reports. “It is believed his departure is timed to his Apple shares fully vesting, sources tell Billboard.”

“Apple Music, Apple’s subscription streaming service, has expanded to more than 30 million paying subscribers since its June 2015 launch,” Billboard reports. “It is unclear whether Apple might replace Iovine, who never took a specific title at the company.”

