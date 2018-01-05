“Music streaming from a wrist watch is, both in concept and in practice, a big thing. Almost every wrist wearable we’ve tried and tested that offers ‘music’ is really doing one of two things: it’s playing music that was locally stored or cached on the watch in advance, or it’s offering wrist-based controls for music that’s actually playing on your phone,” Laurne Goode writes for The Verge. “What Apple promised with the LTE-equipped Series 3 watch was true, phone-free streaming from the wrist, directly into your Bluetooth headphones.””

“I finally had the chance to use this over the past couple weeks. I slapped on the same Apple Watch Series 3 I tested back in September, and re-subscribed to Apple Music ($10 per month),” Goode writes. “Turns out it’s a great little feature to have.”

“This is the first time I’ve put on a smartwatch and been able to request almost any music on demand from the watch itself, no phone required,” Goode writes. “Really the only thing I missed acutely during these phone-free walks was access to podcasts on demand. For whatever reason, Apple hasn’t created an Apple Watch version of its Podcasts app… You can use a third-party app, such as Overcast, and pre-sync your podcasts to the watch before you head out, but you could do that with earlier, non-LTE Apple Watches.”

