“In a recent report, DigiTimes claimed that pre-orders for Apple’s latest iPhone X smartphone was falling short of expectations in some regions, such as the U.S., Singapore, and Taiwan,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “DigiTimes said Apple is ‘rumored to adjust its pricing for iPhone devices in early 2018.'”

“If Apple is thinking about cutting iPhone pricing, then the company probably thinks it can grow iPhone unit shipments by enough to more than exceed to loss of revenue, as well as per-unit gross profit margin, from the price reduction,” Eassa writes. “This seems like a reasonable strategy: Apple introduced its new iPhones earlier this year and captured the significant early demand that there often is for the company’s new devices.”

“If demand for Apple’s iPhones during this cycle turns out to be weaker than Apple had hoped, I’d be inclined to think that a price adjustment is more likely in the next generation of devices rather than a mid-generation cut,” Eassa writes. “For example, the direct successor to the iPhone X could come in at a lower price point than the one the iPhone X did. Apple could try to offset that lower entry price point by introducing more or larger storage options at the high end of the stack.”

