“Apple was planning to make a big splash in the smart speaker world this month with the release of its new $349, Siri-powered HomePod,” Ben Fox Rubin writes for CNET. “Instead, the tech giant punted, postponing the launch until early next year.”

“The delay delivered a quick one-two punch to Apple. The company ceded the holiday shopping season to competing voice-activated speakers, namely the Amazon Echo and Google Home,” Rubin writes. “And the HomePod may also lose out on valuable buzz and partnerships from January’s CES, the nation’s biggest tech show.”

“If this situation involved any other company, its product might be doomed. But Apple has the ability to overcome these obstacles and make the HomePod a success anyway, industry watchers say. Heck, it may even benefit from the delay,” Rubin writes. “The company may also benefit from targeting a higher end of the market, pricing its speaker at $349, compared to $150 for the Amazon Echo and $130 for the Google Home.”

