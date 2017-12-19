“It’s likely to appeal to anyone who uses, or has considered using, Plex for music,” Elan Feingold writes for Medium. “Literally the only requirement we had was ‘small;’ Plex has plenty of bigger apps already, but nothing that sits unobtrusively on a desktop, beguiling and delighting. We even forced ourselves to limit the design to a single simple window.”
“It’s either amazing or crazy (probably a bit of both) that the app comprises multiple Electron processes, a player server process (for being remotely controlled), and the MPD player process, while managing to present a semblance of a whole,” Feingold writes. “And ignoring the fact that it’s probably the smallest Plex player (by pixel size), it still has rich functionality!”
MacDailyNews Take: Unfortunately, as Apple Music members, we’re fairly wedded to the bloated iTunes on the Mac.
If you’d like to give Plexamp a whirl, more info and download link here.