Plex Labs is taking the wraps off a project called Plexamp today.

“It’s likely to appeal to anyone who uses, or has considered using, Plex for music,” Elan Feingold writes for Medium. “Literally the only requirement we had was ‘small;’ Plex has plenty of bigger apps already, but nothing that sits unobtrusively on a desktop, beguiling and delighting. We even forced ourselves to limit the design to a single simple window.”

“It’s either amazing or crazy (probably a bit of both) that the app comprises multiple Electron processes, a player server process (for being remotely controlled), and the MPD player process, while managing to present a semblance of a whole,” Feingold writes. “And ignoring the fact that it’s probably the smallest Plex player (by pixel size), it still has rich functionality!”



