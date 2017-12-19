“KGI also addresses the supply constraints Apple is currently experiencing with AirPods,” Mayo reports. “Ming-Chi Kuo says that the battery rigid-flex PCB is the main bottleneck in the supply chain.”
Mayo reports, “Reiterating his expectations that Apple will double AirPods shipments next year to more than 26 million units, the analyst believes Q1 AirPods could beat the usual sales fall compared to holiday seasonality.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This new version of Apple’s very successful wearable sounds like more than the slight revision of moving the charging light to the AirPods case exterior that Apple has already previewed ahead of their AirPower charging mat release “early next year.”