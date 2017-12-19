“Apple analyst KGI Ming-Chi Kuo today released a report indicating Apple will release a new version of AirPods in the second half of 2018,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst does not go into much detail about what exactly will change in the next-generation model, however he notes that they will adopt a smaller quartz component.”

“KGI also addresses the supply constraints Apple is currently experiencing with AirPods,” Mayo reports. “Ming-Chi Kuo says that the battery rigid-flex PCB is the main bottleneck in the supply chain.”

Mayo reports, “Reiterating his expectations that Apple will double AirPods shipments next year to more than 26 million units, the analyst believes Q1 AirPods could beat the usual sales fall compared to holiday seasonality.”

Read more in the full article here.