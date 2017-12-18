“President Trump has signed into law an order banning the use of Kaspersky Lab products within US government organisations,” V3 reports. “For months, government officials have been clearing the Moscow-based cyber security company’s products from the networks of US federal agencies, a task that is now more-or-less completed. ”

“Jeanne Shaheen, the Democratic senator who had been upping pressure on the government to ban the software, praised Trump’s decision to sign the directive,” V3 reports. “‘The case against Kaspersky is well-documented and deeply concerning. This law is long overdue,’ she claimed. She described the company’s software as a ‘grave risk’ to America’s national security.”

V3 reports, “Kaspersky Lab has denied the allegations, and to distance itself from them it has begun submitting the source code of its products for inspection to third-party organisations – yet nevertheless recently closed its Washington DC sales office.”

