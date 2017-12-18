“Jeanne Shaheen, the Democratic senator who had been upping pressure on the government to ban the software, praised Trump’s decision to sign the directive,” V3 reports. “‘The case against Kaspersky is well-documented and deeply concerning. This law is long overdue,’ she claimed. She described the company’s software as a ‘grave risk’ to America’s national security.”
V3 reports, “Kaspersky Lab has denied the allegations, and to distance itself from them it has begun submitting the source code of its products for inspection to third-party organisations – yet nevertheless recently closed its Washington DC sales office.”
MacDailyNews Take: How about purging the government of shoddy operating systems that require such processor-sapping “anti-virus” crap in the first place?
