“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a directive to federal agencies ordering them to identify Kaspersky products on their information systems within 30 days and begin to discontinue their use within 90 days,” Reuters reports. “The order applies only to civilian government agencies and not the Pentagon, but U.S. intelligence leaders said earlier this year that Kaspersky was already generally not allowed on military networks.”
“Rob Joyce, the White House cyber security coordinator, said Wednesday at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit that the Trump administration made a ‘risk-based decision’ to orderKaspersky Lab’s products removed from federal agencies,” Reuters reports. “Asked by Reuters whether there was a smoking gun showing Kaspersky Lab had provided intelligence to the Russian government, Joyce replied: ‘As we evaluated the technology, we decided it was a risk we couldn’t accept.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: How about purging the government of shoddy operating systems that require such processor-sapping “anti-virus” crap in the first place?
SEE ALSO:
The FBI wants U.S. companies to stop using Kaspersky software – August 25, 2017
U.S. Senators seek military ban on Kaspersky Lab products amid FBI probe – June 29, 2017
Kaspersky Lab has close ties to Russian spies – Bloomberg News – March 19, 2015
Kaspersky Lab Director: Over 98% of mobile malware targets Android because it’s much, much easier to exploit than iOS – January 15, 2015
Kaspersky: If Apple doesn’t open up iPhone (to malware), it will cease to exist in five years – April 29, 2010
[Thanks to MacDailyNews readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]