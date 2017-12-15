“For the first time ever, the California Department of Public Health is releasing guidelines about harmful cellphone radiation and how you can avoid it,” Susie Steimle reports for CBS San Francisco. “Dr. Karen Smith with the California Department Of Public Health said, ‘We recognize that there are a lot of people in the general public that have some concerns about their cellphones and whether using a cellphone is safe… When you sleep, you keep the cellphone at least arm’s length away from your body. And also, not carrying your cellphone in your pocket, having it either in your purse or not carrying it with you.'”

“The research suggests cellphones could increase our risk for brain cancer and tumors, low sperm count, headaches, as well as impaired memory, hearing, and sleep,” Steimle reports. “The state said one of the main reasons they’ve decided to release these guidelines now, is that there are new numbers out showing that cellphone use is higher than ever, with 95 percent of Americans using them on a regular basis.”

