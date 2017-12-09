“Apple has recently submitted a new patent application that uses Blockchain within a prospective system for creating and verifying timestamps,” Joshua Althauser reports for The Coin Telegraph. “Based on the public application to US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday where Blockchain technology was used to certify timestamps as a program combined with Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tools.”

“Like other established institutions, Apple believes in the power of Blockchain technology and its benefits,” Althauser writes. “Apple has seen the benefits of how the transactions are verified and approved by consensus among participants in the network, making fraud more difficult. The technology operates on a distributed rather than centralized platform, with each participant having access to exactly the same ledger records, allowing participants to enter or leave at will and providing resilience against attacks.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This patent application sounds like something that might interest OriginStamp.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]