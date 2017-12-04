“I force close my apps all the time. I double click the home button on my iPhone 6S and close out of every app I’ve used, even in the past 20 minutes. It’s a terrible habit, but it makes me feel good,” Ashley Carman writes for The Verge. “Maybe it’s even an obsessive-compulsive tendency? Regardless, I’ve always wondered: is force closing apps good for my phone? Is it actually bad for it?”

“I called up an independent iOS developer, Ish Shabazz, who recommended against it,” Carman writes. “And even Apple says it’s not a good idea. In an email to a user last year, Apple’s SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said that quitting iOS apps doesn’t help battery life. He doesn’t do it. Apple’s support page also says to only force close apps when they’re unresponsive.”

