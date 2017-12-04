“I called up an independent iOS developer, Ish Shabazz, who recommended against it,” Carman writes. “And even Apple says it’s not a good idea. In an email to a user last year, Apple’s SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said that quitting iOS apps doesn’t help battery life. He doesn’t do it. Apple’s support page also says to only force close apps when they’re unresponsive.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Maybe iPhone X (or a future variant) will someday break Ashley of her nasty, waste-of-time habit? There’s no Home button to double click and, thankfully (and perhaps by design), it’s not quite as easy to needlessly force close apps on iOS devices sans Home buttons.
Force quitting apps in iOS is only for extraordinary circumstances when an app is misbehaving, not something to be done on a regular basis.
So, as we’ve been saying since 2010, if you’re doing it, just stop.
Seriously.
Don’t worry, not all of these apps are “running.” In fact, most of them are not. Those 42 apps are the last 42 apps you used, they’re not churning in the background, sucking up your battery life. Think of them sort of like Han Solo encased in carbonite; they’re in suspended animation, so they spring back to life right where you left them when tapped. So, that app list is there for your convenience, not to stress you out, so don’t worry, be happy! … Your iPhone is taking care of multitasking, so you don’t have to. — MacDailyNews, June 28, 2010
Still not convinced? Take it from no less than the ultimate authority:
Just use [iOS multitasking] as designed, and you’ll be happy. No need to ever quit apps. – Steve Jobs, June 29, 2010
SEE ALSO:
iPhone and iPad users: Do not regularly force quit apps by swiping them away, warn experts – July 20, 2017
Apple’s software SVP: Quitting multitasking apps in iOS not necessary – March 10, 2016
Steve Jobs on iOS multitasking: ‘Just use it as designed and you’ll be happy’ – June 29, 2010
Why is my iPhone 4 running 42 apps? Don’t worry, it’s not – June 28, 2010