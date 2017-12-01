“Apple just started sharing your face with lots of apps,” Geoffrey A. Fowler reports for The Washington Post. “Beyond a photo, the iPhone X’s front sensors scan 30,000 points to make a 3D model of your face. That’s how the iPhone X unlocks and makes animations that might have once required a Hollywood studio.”

“Now that a phone can scan your mug, what else might apps want to do with it? They could track your expressions to judge if you’re depressed. They could guess your gender, race and even sexuality. They might combine your face with other data to observe you in stores—or walking down the street,” Fowler reports. “Apps aren’t doing most of these things, yet. But is Apple doing enough to stop it?”

“After I pressed executives this week, Apple made at least one change—retroactively requiring an app tapping into face data to publish a privacy policy,” Fowler reports. “‘We take privacy and security very seriously,’ Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said. ‘This commitment is reflected in the strong protections we have built around Face ID data—protecting it with the Secure Enclave in iPhone X—as well as many other technical safeguards we have built into iOS.'”

“Indeed, Apple — which makes most of its money from selling us hardware, not selling our data — may be our best defense against a coming explosion in facial recognition,” Fowler reports. “But I also think Apple rushed into sharing face maps with app makers that may not share its commitment, and it isn’t being paranoid enough about the minefield it just entered.”

