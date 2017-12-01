“Now that a phone can scan your mug, what else might apps want to do with it? They could track your expressions to judge if you’re depressed. They could guess your gender, race and even sexuality. They might combine your face with other data to observe you in stores—or walking down the street,” Fowler reports. “Apps aren’t doing most of these things, yet. But is Apple doing enough to stop it?”
“After I pressed executives this week, Apple made at least one change—retroactively requiring an app tapping into face data to publish a privacy policy,” Fowler reports. “‘We take privacy and security very seriously,’ Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said. ‘This commitment is reflected in the strong protections we have built around Face ID data—protecting it with the Secure Enclave in iPhone X—as well as many other technical safeguards we have built into iOS.'”
“Indeed, Apple — which makes most of its money from selling us hardware, not selling our data — may be our best defense against a coming explosion in facial recognition,” Fowler reports. “But I also think Apple rushed into sharing face maps with app makers that may not share its commitment, and it isn’t being paranoid enough about the minefield it just entered.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote at the beginning of November:
On something like this, it’s better to be paranoid than not. Of course, Apple and iOS are very good about making this sort of thing opt-in – the user must approve apps’ access to facial data – but, there should still be some mechanism to identify and punish anyone who uses the data inappropriately.
That said, according to iMore‘s Rene Ritchie, “Once the app asks for authentication, it hands off to the system, and all it ever gets back is that authentication or rejection. Apple has a separate system, built into ARKit, the company’s augmented reality framework, that provides basic face tracking for Animoji or any apps that want to provide similar functionality, but it only gets rudimentary mesh and depth data, and never gets anywhere near Face ID data or the Face ID process.”
