“There’s a new Apple support YouTube channel just in time for the holidays,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for AppAdvice. “The channel launches with videos featuring iOS tips and tricks.”

“The Apple support YouTube channel, which was first noticed by a Reddit user, was created in October,” Wolfe writes. “However, it wasn’t until yesterday, Nov. 27, when videos started being added.”

Wolfe writes, “You can probably expect Apple to add more in the coming days and weeks.”

Read more in the full article here.