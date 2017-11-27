MacDailyNews Take: Don’t pollute your Mac with Google’s Chrome.

“To me, it is pretty obvious that 1Password is much more powerful than iCloud Keychain and is well worth the price,” Sébastien Page writes for iDownload Blog. “If you’re an Apple-only kind of user, then iCloud Keychain is great, but if you are working on other platforms such as Windows, then your iCloud Keychain data won’t be able to sync over. Even if you are a Mac user but use a browser other than Safari (ie. Chrome), then you won’t be able to take advantage of the basic iCloud Keychain features.”

“While iCloud Keychain is capable of generating passwords for you, there is absolutely no customization options available to the user as each password generated by Apple’s service is 15-characters long, composed of 4 groups of 3 alphanumerical characters separated by dashes (ie. 6h9-K1n-0oF-j2n),” Page writes. “In contrast, 1Password lets you create custom password recipes where you can choose the length of the password, as well as how many digits and symbols you want in there. Additionally, the password generator displays a strength indicator that tells you how strong your password is.”

MacDailyNews Take: Incorrect. On your Mac, launch Keychain Access, choose File > New Password Item, and click the “key” icon next to the Password input field. That launches macOS’s Password Assistant. You’ll have full customization options and a password strength indicator, too. Yes, Password Assistant is awfully hidden by Apple, but the tools are indeed available.

“While iCloud Keychain can only store passwords and credit card information, 1Password offers much more than that as it lets you save information for your driver license, passport, bank account numbers, membership cards, software license information, Social Security number, and more. It also allows you to upload specific file types such as images, text files, PDFs, and more,” Page writes. “For example, I have pictures of all passports as well as detailed passport information for all of my family members. When I travel and need to find out my wife’s or my kids’ passport expiration date, I don’t have to get up and go dig in the drawer. It’s all here in 1Password.”

