“Genius Electronic Optical is actively hiking yield rates for two lens modules – a 7-megapixel one and a 3D sensing one – for front cameras of iPhone X, which is likely to help improve its fourth-quarter revenues, according to the industry sources,” Sammi Huang and Adam Hwang report for Digitimes.

“For January-October,” Huang and Hwang report, “the company recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.123 billion, pre-tax profit of NT$767.12 million, net profit of NT$608.38 million and net EPS of NT$6.10.”

