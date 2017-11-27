“I’m a big fan of the iPhone SE,” Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha. “For my needs, it was a perfect blend of features and price, and I don’t really like large screen phablets that can be pain to carry around.”

“For Apple, I’ve discussed how there still is a decent following from the small screen crowd, and how I was hoping the company would continue to keep a phone like the SE in its lineup moving forward. Last week, there was a report that suggested we will see this new phone during the first half of 2018,” Maurer writes. “Apple originally released the iPhone SE in the spring of 2016. This year, the only change was upping the storage versions. As a result, many of its key internals will be two years old by spring 2018, which is a lifetime for smartphones and their technology… The report about a new SE for next year says that the device could be priced around $450. That would be an increase from the $399 price that the SE originally had, but you are getting much better technology. Additionally, this new model could start with 64GB of storage, up from previous models, and with the huge increase in DRAM prices recently, a $450 starting price still comes in well below the iPhone 8.”

“I would almost guarantee that a new SE will not have Face ID, and I would be highly surprised if it had the dual-camera setup of the recent Plus models and X. Where you would see the major differences over the original SE would be is the likely A11 Bionic chip, a better primary and secondary camera, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.,” Maurer writes. “The potential decision by Apple to bring back an updated iPhone SE is a win for both consumers and investors.”

