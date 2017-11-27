“Since Apple revealed its new iPhone lineup back in September, it has been clear that the company’s holiday-quarter performance would depend greatly upon supply and demand for the pricey iPhone X,” Adam Levine-Weinberg writes for The Motley Fool. “Apple saw massive pre-order demand for the iPhone X in late October. The supply concerns also began to fade after Apple provided strong guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.”

“Recent iPhone X usage data indicates that supply is improving very rapidly — perhaps even faster than Apple had expected,” Levine-Weinberg writes. “As a result, Apple’s forecast from a few weeks ago may turn out to be overly conservative.”

“Apple’s first-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $84 billion-$87 billion, up from $78.4 billion a year ago. This projected sales growth is particularly impressive because there was an extra week in Apple’s first fiscal quarter last year,” Levine-Weinberg writes. “Analysts are underestimating the likelihood of an iPhone 6-like blowout, with revenue surging well past Apple’s forecast. If iPhone X supply continues to improve, Apple could easily surpass $90 billion of revenue this quarter, powering its earnings far beyond Wall Street’s expectations.”

MacDailyNews Take: If so — and we’re still trying to wrap our heads around this — Apple would have generated $1 billion per day for fiscal Q118 (calendar Q417, holiday quarter)!

