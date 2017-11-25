“Although supplies are still tight for Apple’s iPhone X, it’s not too soon to start thinking about 2020, writes Chuljoong Kim of Jefferies & Co., who opines that by that time, Apple will be offering what might be called an ‘iPhone XI,’ in an ‘S’ version, with three sizes, ranging up to as big as a 6.5-inch display,” Tiernan Ray writes for Barron’s.

“That should be a boon to the entire supply chain for organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technology for displays, including LG Electronics (LPL), which is likely to see its shares ‘re-rated as an OLED company,”’ he writes,” Ray reports. “Broadly speaking, iPhone X, the first Apple phone with an OLED-based display, is helping further proliferate the technology… ‘Smartphone models featuring flexible OLED will likely increase sharply thanks to the positive market response to the iPhone X,’ [Kim writes].”

Ray reports, “Among other things, Chuljoong claims OLED-based screens will generally expand, from the current 5.85-inch iPhone X, for example, to a 6.5-inch beast he’s referring to as the ‘iPhone XIs Plus.'”

Read more in the full article here.