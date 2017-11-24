“It’s time for Apple to expand beyond the MacBook and MacBook Pro,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “It’s time for the first iOS laptop.”

“When the Smart Keyboard is engaged, at a glance the iPad Pro already looks like a strange laptop,” Snell writes. “The problem with the iPad Pro is that it’s literally not a laptop: You can’t comfortably set it in your lap and get work done.”

“This year I’ve been using my iPad Pro with the Brydge keyboard, a Bluetooth keyboard with two clamps that turn the iPad Pro into something that looks an awful lot like a laptop — albeit one with no trackpad,” Snell writes. “My year spent with this keyboard has convinced me that an iOS laptop would have appeal to a lot of people. ‘

