“Kuo explains that antenna design is a key factor in the ‘anticipated boost to LTE transmission speed’ coming with the 2018 iPhone lineup,” Miller reports. “He says the new iPhones introduced next year will be capable of supporting 4×4 MIMO standards, allowing for improved speeds for users.”
“While Apple is also working on 5G support for future iPhones,” Miller reports, “these are nice advancements that should work to hold users over until the true next-generation of mobile broadband is available.”
MacDailyNews Take: Improved speed is always welcome!
