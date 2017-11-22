“Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities is out with what he refers to as ‘part two’ of his analysis into Apple’s work on creating a 5G iPhone and what the near future holds,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “This investors note says that Apple may adopt faster antenna modules in all of its 2018 iPhones, and offers more information about suppliers for next year’s iPhone antenna modules.”

“Kuo explains that antenna design is a key factor in the ‘anticipated boost to LTE transmission speed’ coming with the 2018 iPhone lineup,” Miller reports. “He says the new iPhones introduced next year will be capable of supporting 4×4 MIMO standards, allowing for improved speeds for users.”

“While Apple is also working on 5G support for future iPhones,” Miller reports, “these are nice advancements that should work to hold users over until the true next-generation of mobile broadband is available.”

