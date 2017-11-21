“High Sierra seems to be one of those minor releases, an update offering speed fixes, improved stability and a few tweaks over its predecessor, which I would class as a major update. For me Sierra is perfectly fine, it does everything I need and High Sierra offers no new amazing features that I can’t live without. I don’t use Safari, I’m not interested in 4K streaming nor VR,” Royal writes. “The horror stories of upgrading to the new APFS drive format leaving some Macs useless is another reason that has put me off.”
“Perhaps I am again entered an era of low end, sporting a 5 year old Mac and last year’s OS,” Royal writes. “But until a time that my tiny Mac doesn’t do what I need I am staying firmly put.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If, like Simon, you haven’t already, do yourself a favor and upgrade to macOS High Sierra if your Mac and apps are supported. It’s better, faster, and, likely, safer, too.